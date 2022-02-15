Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce sales of $131.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $440.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $493.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $598.28 million, with estimates ranging from $553.14 million to $632.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 167,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

