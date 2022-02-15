Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $13.13 on Monday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Oberndorf William E bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,241,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

