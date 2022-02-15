Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience’s (NASDAQ:VIGL) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 16th. Vigil Neuroscience had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $98,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Vigil Neuroscience’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIGL shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

