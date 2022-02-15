ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,613 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

