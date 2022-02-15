Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
NYSE VVI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69. Viad has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 202,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
