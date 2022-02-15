Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

