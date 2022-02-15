Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

