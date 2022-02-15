Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116,949.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Verso has a market cap of $3.21 million and $116,949.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.01 or 0.07035462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,260.27 or 1.00029171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

