Veritas Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Sell

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,130. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

