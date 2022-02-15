Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.95 million.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

