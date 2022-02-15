Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.92 and a one year high of $241.06.

