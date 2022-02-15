Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,506. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

