VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 0.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.23% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.62. 13,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,295. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.21.

