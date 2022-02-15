VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.45. Approximately 17,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

