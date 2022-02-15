Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of VALN opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.
VALN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
