Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VALN opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

Get Valneva alerts:

VALN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.