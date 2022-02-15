Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $31.80

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $33.57. Valneva shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 200 shares.

VALN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

