Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of VLON stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

