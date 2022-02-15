Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Upwork stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.04 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,026 shares of company stock worth $1,755,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

