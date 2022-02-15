Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 6,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $53.00.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

