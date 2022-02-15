UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $464,406.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07031072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.38 or 1.00040280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

