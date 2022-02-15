Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

UBX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

UBX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 8,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

