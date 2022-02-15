UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.27 billion.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,486. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

