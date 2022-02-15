UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $94.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UFP Industries by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

