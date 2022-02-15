UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0009

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $7,759.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.15 or 0.07066633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.15 or 1.00041389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,336,551,170 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,691,035 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

