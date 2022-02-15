Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 772,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.