Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.
UBER traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 772,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
