U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

