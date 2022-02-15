U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.91.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
