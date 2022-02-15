Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE TYL opened at $467.28 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.40 and its 200-day moving average is $495.51.
In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
