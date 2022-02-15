Tyler Technologies (TYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TYL opened at $467.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.51. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.96.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.