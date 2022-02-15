Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. 15,197,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,959,998. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

