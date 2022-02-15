Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.