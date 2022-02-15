Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

TPTX opened at $33.44 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

