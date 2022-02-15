Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$53.00” Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.82.

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.79 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.98 and a 1 year high of C$55.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.71. The stock has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

