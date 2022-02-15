Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

