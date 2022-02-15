Truist Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.85 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 347,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

