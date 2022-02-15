Truist Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.57 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

