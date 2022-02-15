Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tronox by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
