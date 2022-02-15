trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

