Triumph Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

