Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

TRTN stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 19,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Triton International has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triton International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Triton International worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

