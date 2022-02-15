Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 32835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

