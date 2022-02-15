Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EBOX opened at GBX 102.15 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market cap of £431.82 million and a P/E ratio of 530.61. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

