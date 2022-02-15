Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCOM. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

