TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $84.41. 321,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,056. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TriNet Group by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

