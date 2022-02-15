TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. 321,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

