TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.55-$5.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 321,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

