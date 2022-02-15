TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:TNET traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. 11,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

