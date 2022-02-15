Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trimble by 170.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $64,655,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

