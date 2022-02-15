Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

