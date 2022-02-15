Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Landec by 9.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNDC. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
