Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $506,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

